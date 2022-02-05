-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,904. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 346,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

