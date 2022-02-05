$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

T traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,623,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,135,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

