$0.90 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.76. Bancolombia reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 171,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 106.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.