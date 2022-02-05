$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.06. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.53. 28,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,330. Camden National has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $735.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

