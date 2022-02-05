$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MTH traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. 797,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.