-$1.42 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $109.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

