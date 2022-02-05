10,252 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

PZC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

