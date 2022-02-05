11,287 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 61.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 120.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 195,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.