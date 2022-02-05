$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $15.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

