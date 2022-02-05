$156.50 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $156.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.10 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $606.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.99 million to $610.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.01 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $704.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

SRC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 762,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

