1,687,500 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,538,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.68% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LEGA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.