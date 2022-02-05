$190.02 Million in Sales Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will report $190.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.06 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $720.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $704.50 million to $728.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WOLF traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $92.64. 1,120,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

