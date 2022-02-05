1,945 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

