$236.23 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $236.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.45 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $972.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.38 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.64 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 870,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2,122.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

