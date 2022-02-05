2,676 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $3,518,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 506,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,032,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.8% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $175.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

