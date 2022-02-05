$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 442,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.