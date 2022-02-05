3,000,000 Shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Acquired by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,079,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,746,000.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

FFIE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 1,075,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

