3,046 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

Shares of SNOW opened at $275.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,954,953 shares of company stock worth $680,619,281. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

