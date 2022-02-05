$36.64 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce sales of $36.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.58 million and the highest is $36.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 64,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,598. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

