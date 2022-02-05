37,596 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in PG&E by 33.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 797,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 200,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

