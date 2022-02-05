$4.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings of $5.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.16 to $17.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

