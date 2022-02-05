$414.64 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce $414.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.88 million to $417.68 million. Angi posted sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,607. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Angi has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Angi by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

