$424.88 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $424.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 431,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $104.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

