4,668 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASPN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.73. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

