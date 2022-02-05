47,259 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $403.54 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.90 and a 200-day moving average of $457.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

