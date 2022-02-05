47,300 Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 648,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 179,062 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 130.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

