4,764 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

