$492.95 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $492.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $556.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $8,259,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 606,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,920. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

