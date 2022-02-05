5,532 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1,184.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

