$64.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to report $64.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of ARIS opened at $12.33 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

