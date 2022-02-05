700 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

Shares of FIGS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

