$72.51 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $72.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $73.20 million. AtriCure posted sales of $57.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.61 million, with estimates ranging from $322.70 million to $324.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $502,656. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after purchasing an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 139,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,053. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

