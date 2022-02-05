915 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $298.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.14 and its 200-day moving average is $305.70.

