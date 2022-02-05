$95.82 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $95.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.25 million and the highest is $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $302.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Navigator stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.34. 52,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Navigator by 18.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 1.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.