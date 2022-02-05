9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Up 0.5%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.03. 38,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 86,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Get 9F alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of 9F by 145.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 283,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in 9F during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in 9F by 190.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 9F during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 9F during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.