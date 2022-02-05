AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 49,330 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 216.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 497,216 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 276.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 295,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 5,736.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AAR by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

