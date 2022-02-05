Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,126. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

