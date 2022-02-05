Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,126. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $653.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
