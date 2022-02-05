AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DNB Markets cut AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.03.

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

