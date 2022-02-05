AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.47 on Thursday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

