ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 41 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 41 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

