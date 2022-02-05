Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Abcam worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABCM opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

