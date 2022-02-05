Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average is $335.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

