Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $295.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.11.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

