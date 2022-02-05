Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABSI. Bank of America lowered Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Absci has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

