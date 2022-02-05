Abyss Price Tops $0.0608 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $189,610.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00111284 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

