Abyss Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00110408 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

