Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 3,742 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80.

ACN stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

