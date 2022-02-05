Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $48,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,312,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142,525 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 245,764 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

