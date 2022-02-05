Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.
Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.