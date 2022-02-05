Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

