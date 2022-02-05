Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.44

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.44 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.17). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 591,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.63.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

