Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.44

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.44 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 12.32 ($0.17). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 591,301 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.63.
Actual Experience Company Profile (LON:ACT)
